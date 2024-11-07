Iamgold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $594.1 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $594.1 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment gains, came to 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The gold and niobium mining company posted revenue of $438.9 million in the period.

