IAC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Monday reported a loss of $243.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.93.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The Y posted revenue of $938.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $923.6 million.

