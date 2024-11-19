I3 Verticals: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — I3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) on Monday reported profit of $117.9 million in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — I3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) on Monday reported profit of $117.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $4.65. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $60.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $113.3 million, or $4.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $229.9 million.

I3 Verticals expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $243 million to $263 million.

