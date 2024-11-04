Huntsman: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Monday reported a loss of $33…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Monday reported a loss of $33 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.