Hudson Tech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) on Monday reported net income of $7.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The refrigerant services company posted revenue of $61.9 million in the period.

