HudBay Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $49.8 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $485.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $467.6 million.

