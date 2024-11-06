HubSpot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $8.1 million. The…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $8.1 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $669.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $646.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.18 to $2.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $672 million to $674 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.98 to $8 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.6 billion.

