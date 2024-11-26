HP: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $906 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 93 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $14.06 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.78 billion, or $2.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 76 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPQ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.