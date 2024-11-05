How to Protect Your Social Security Number

Once identity thieves have viewed your Social Security number, there’s no going back. However, there are things you can do…

Once identity thieves have viewed your Social Security number, there’s no going back. However, there are things you can do to keep your Social Security number safe and limit the risk that a stolen number can be used against you.

Here’s what to consider when keeping your Social Security information secure:

— When to provide your Social Security number

— Ways to protect your Social Security number

— How to spot Social Security number scams

— How to create a my Social Security account

— What to do after disclosing your Social Security number

When to Provide Your Social Security Number

Your employer, the IRS and financial institutions require you to provide your Social Security number, but some organizations ask for it when they don’t need it, including hospitals, doctors, insurers, utilities, schools and retail stores.

These organizations often give you forms to fill out that include a space to enter your Social Security number. Before you do, ask if it is necessary. Instead of giving them your Social Security number, you may be able to offer alternative forms of identification, such as a driver’s license or another form of ID.

Ways to Protect Your Social Security Number

Don’t put your Social Security card in your wallet or carry documents with your Social Security number. If you receive financial statements or other documents containing your Social Security number, lock them away in a safe place or, if you don’t need them, shred them carefully.

“Make sure you put your Social Security card in a safe, locked spot in your home where you know where it is and you can grab it when you need it,” says Amy Nofziger, director of victim support at AARP’s Fraud Watch Network. “Shred documents with any personal information on them. We recommend a crosscut or confetti shredder.”

How to Spot Social Security Number Scams

Some seniors receive telephone calls from people pretending to be representatives from the IRS, Social Security Administration or financial institutions claiming they need to confirm your Social Security number. However, none of those organizations will contact you to request your number.

“They don’t need to call you and ask you for that information because they already have it,” says Susan Grant, retired senior fellow focused on privacy advocacy issues for the Consumer Federation of America. “No one is legitimately going to be calling and asking for that. If that happens, tell them no and hang up.”

One widespread phone scam involves telling potential victims that their Social Security number has been suspended, which is impossible because Social Security numbers cannot be suspended.

How to Create a My Social Security Account

Workers age 18 and older are eligible to create a my Social Security account and get a personalized estimate of future Social Security payments. Establishing a my Social Security account allows you to check the accuracy of your earnings and correct errors so that you will receive the maximum possible benefit you qualify for. Creating an account also prevents someone else from using your Social Security number to set up an account in your name and gain access to your benefit and earning information.

You can further protect your Social Security account by setting up two-factor authentication. This means that in addition to a username and password, you use a second method of identification, such as a code sent to your cellphone or email address. Using two identification methods each time you log in better protects your account from unauthorized use and identity fraud.

If you don’t want to use a Social Security online account, consider blocking electronic access so no one else can set up an account using your compromised Social Security number. You can stop all electronic and automated telephone access to your Social Security information. If you later change your mind about interacting with the Social Security Administration remotely, you can unblock your account.

What to Do After Disclosing Your Social Security Number

There are some steps you can take to protect your identity after your Social Security number has been stolen. You could place a credit freeze on your credit reports with the three credit bureaus to further avoid potentially fraudulent activity.

“If you think that your Social Security number has been compromised, you have to be extra vigilant to do things like check your credit report, check the various accounts you have for unusual activity and check the mail for accounts you never opened,” Grant says. “What you can control to some extent is the ease with which an impostor will be able to use it.”

