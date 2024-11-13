How to Get Your Home Ready for the Holidays

The holidays are a wonderful time to gather and celebrate with friends and family. While the decorating, cooking and get-togethers…

The holidays are a wonderful time to gather and celebrate with friends and family. While the decorating, cooking and get-togethers are often joyous experiences, this season can also bring unnecessary stress.

Many homeowners tend to wait until the last minute to prepare for the busy holiday season, but with a little prep work now, you can greatly reduce future hassles.

1. Declutter and Organize

One of the most helpful things to do before the holidays is to take note of your belongings, declutter and organize. “Start preparing the high-traffic areas or the area where you are going to receive guests most,” says Mary Gordon, co-founder and vice president of InSite Builders & Remodeling in Bethesda, Maryland.

Clearing out old items will make room for seasonal decorations — make sure you have ample room for the size tree you want — and new items you may obtain.

“Get some boxes and label them ‘donate’ or ‘sell’. Put them in high-traffic areas so the family can go through their things and add them to the appropriate boxes,” says Effy Terry, founder of Organize That in Toronto, Canada. Once the box fills up, take it to a donation center or sell the belongings.

This will not just declutter your living space but also keep you from overbuying. Terry says people often accidentally rebuy things like wrapping paper or gifts because they forget they bought a present back in March or already had wrapping paper.

2. Deep Clean

Once you’ve decluttered and organized your space, it’s time to get cleaning.

Spring cleaning is a great refresh after the winter months, but you don’t want to leave deep cleaning for once a year. Wipe down cabinets and clean rugs, floors and windows. Strip linens and towels and thoroughly clean appliances like your refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and washing machine.

Gordon says she likes to create a regular schedule for routine decluttering, cleaning and routine maintenance. If you haven’t done it in a while, do it now.

Keep an eye on how your appliances operate as you’re cleaning or living in your home. “Take note if your oven isn’t cooking properly, for example,” Gordon says. “If something seems funny, consider upgrading it or getting it looked at before the busy holiday season is here.”

3. Be Ready for Guests

Guest rooms tend to become a catchall for home clutter throughout the year. If you plan to have guests over the holidays, get your guest room in tip-top shape. Start by clearing any clutter from the room using the tips above. Then, make it feel homey.

“Try to make it look like a hotel suite, with extra linens, towels and toiletries to offer them,” says Terry. You can fold the towels nicely on the bed before guests’ arrival or add a local treat, like toiletry or candy, on top.

If you have more guests than room, think about repurposing other rooms temporarily, such as a home office or game room.

Consider how your other spaces will feel with guests. Terry recommends creating zones — for example, a coffee zone in a non-high traffic area with everything they need, including coffee mugs.

“This is really helpful for guests and creates a better flow in the kitchen, so if someone is preparing a meal, they aren’t stressed out as they are cooking,” says Terry.

4. Do Your Annual Fire Safety Checks

The cold weather that accompanies the holidays is the perfect time to cozy up by a fireplace or create a fire area outdoors. But don’t forget about fireplace safety.

Dale Terry, owner of Crossroads Insurance Recovery Advocates and Emergency Service District Commissioner in Houston, recommends having an inspection each year before using a fireplace.

Your fireplace should be professionally cleaned to remove creosote buildup, a chemical released when wood is burned. “It’s a super sticky substance that is highly flammable and it can build up on your flue,” says Terry.

This is also a good time to check your fire alarm batteries and carbon monoxide sensors. While these usually alert you when the battery is low, it’s always a good opportunity to test that they are operating properly.

5. Spruce Up Your Space

Your home’s exterior sets the tone. You want to create a warm and inviting space during the holidays, so start by improving your curb appeal. Even if the festivities are largely indoors, first impressions matter and will foster holiday spirit.

“Hang cafe lights or have a fireplace outdoors to create a warm gathering space,” says Gordon.

The walkway to the home should be clean of debris and well-lit. “Don’t have a bunch of pots with dead plants lying around. Replant them or clean them up if they will regrow next year,” says Gordon. “You can put them on the side of the house so it’s not the first thing people see.”

If you have an outdoor firepit or gas fireplace, “Check that the propane is full for the firepit,” says Marcia Socas, a broker with Castro Realty Group in Orlando, Florida. If you prepare your holiday feast on a grill or smoker, make sure those fuel sources are also stocked.

Castro likes to clean and refresh her outdoor space since Florida has ideal holiday weather. “I clean off all my outdoor patio cushions or reupholster them if it’s time for a refresh,” she says.

6. Address Needed Improvements

It’s easy to put off minor work you find throughout the year, such as a light fixture that needs replacing, a porch board that has come up or maybe some touch-up paint or finishing work.

Whatever the project, now is a great time to address it. Not only will it make your home look better before holiday get-togethers, but it will make your space feel more complete as you welcome a new year.

Contact a handyman or contractor to get a quote for the job if it’s not an easy DIY task and set a hard deadline to get it fixed before the holidays begin.

7. Stock Up on Essentials

Aim to have a well-stocked pantry. Grocery and big box stores are incredibly busy leading up to a holiday.

Castro takes inventory of her pantry and loads up on her essential items to ensure she has enough to get through the season. This is a great time to buy paper products if you will be using them for get-togethers or purchase more silverware, serving dishes and towels if needed. Buy nonperishables well in advance — you don’t want a shortage of canned pumpkin to derail your holiday menu or run out of sugar halfway through holiday baking.

A little bit of prep work in the weeks before the holidays kick off can save you a lot of stress down the line. However, don’t make preparing a new source of anxiety. Create a schedule to address these things throughout the year to reduce worry as you lead up to the busy holiday season.

