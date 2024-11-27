How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 11/27/2024

Losses for big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Wednesday. The Dow…

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% from its record high a day earlier, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.6%.

Losses for Nvidia, Microsoft and Broadcom were the biggest weights on the market. Dell sank 12.2% after reporting revenue that fell shy of forecasts, and HP dropped 11.4% after giving a weaker-than-expected outlook. Treasury yields fell in the bond market. U.S. financial markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, and will reopen for a half day on Friday.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 22.89 points, or 0.4%, to 5,998.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 138.25 points, or 0.3%, to 44,722.06.

The Nasdaq composite fell 115.10 points, or 0.6%, to 19,060.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.88 points, or 0.1%, to 2,426.19.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 29.40 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 425.55 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 56.83 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.52 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,228.91 points, or 25.8%.

The Dow is up 7,032.52 points, or 18.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,449.12 points, or 27%.

The Russell 2000 is up 399.12 points, or 19.7%.

