Host Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $250 million, or 36 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 36 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $82 million, or 12 cents per share.

The lodging real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

Host Hotels expects full-year revenue of $5.64 billion.

