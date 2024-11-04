Horace Mann: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Monday reported profit of $34.3 million…

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Monday reported profit of $34.3 million in its third quarter.

The Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 76 cents per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners’ insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $412.1 million in the period.

