Home Depot: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.65 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $3.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.64 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $40.22 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.36 billion.

