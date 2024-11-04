Hologic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $178.6 million.…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $178.6 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $987.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $979.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Hologic expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.03.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Hologic expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.2 billion.

