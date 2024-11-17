Holiday Deals at Big Box Stores

When you’re looking for the best bargains this holiday season, you may want to head straight to a big box…

When you’re looking for the best bargains this holiday season, you may want to head straight to a big box store. These brick-and-mortar retailers are usually a minimum of 50,000 square feet, and they stock a dizzying array of well-priced products.

Some of the most ubiquitous big-box stores in the U.S. are the membership-based Costco and Sam’s Club, as well as Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe’s and Staples.

While all are major shopping destinations, the National Retail Federation reported that Walmart earned the top spot in 2023, with more than 5,320 locations throughout the country.

You can score major deals at any of these supersized retailers, but to make the most of them, be prepared with a plan of action. You may be surprised by how much more money you can save when you put a few simple strategies to work.

Become a Loyal Shopper

A 2024 Supply Chain Confidence Survey by Manhattan Associates Inc. found that 56% of stores offer extra discounts via loyalty program.

“If you shop at a particular big-box store regularly, sign up for their program,” says Trae Bodge, a shopping expert at Truetrae.com. “Many of these programs are free and come with benefits that help you save money.”

For example, Target Circle members have access to exclusive Target deals, and the free version offers coupons that are applied at checkout.

A Target Circle 360 membership is $99 per year and also gives free same-day and two-day shipping. If you plan on purchasing many items online during and after the holidays it can be worth the price. And if you pair it with a Target Circle Card that fee is just $49.

Time Your Shopping Around Special Sales

Consumer shopping expert Andrea Woroch advises timing your holiday shopping excursions to align with traditional sales. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, has long been the biggest shopping day of the year.

Best Buy’s Black Friday sale is on Nov. 29 but other big-box stores have expanded theirs to different days and weekends, so check before you visit. And consider delaying purchases until they hit their lowest price points.

For example, Costco’s Black Friday sale is officially on Nov. 29, 2024, but the company began rolling out special deals starting Nov. 1. Target held an early from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, and Walmart’s sale began on Nov. 11.

Most big box stores also participate in Cyber Monday — this year it’s on Dec. 2 — for online shopping discounts and free shipping, too, so mark your calendar. For example, at Lowe’s you’ll find sales on holiday decor, including Christmas trees.

Plan Your Purchases to Avoid Regret and Debt

The Manhattan Associates Inc. survey also found that most shoppers are experiencing economic pressures this holiday season, with 85% saying inflation and increased prices are their top concerns.

To alleviate financial stress when shopping, know what you want to buy before you go, and make every attempt to stick to your list.

Browsing a store that is at least the size of a football field can lead to unfocused buying. You may find yourself picking up things that you didn’t mean to purchase, but the price was especially good so you bought it, then busted your budget.

“Whether it’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday or the rest of the preholiday sales, the big retailers will be offering a number of deals that consumers may find irresistible,” says Anthony Miyazaki, a professor of marketing at Florida International University’s College of Business.

“Setting a budget and planning what you’ll purchase ahead of time will save you time, money and the inconvenience of making post-holiday returns, ” he adds.

Add the App

All big-box stores have free apps, so download them to your mobile devices. “This makes for easy comparisons across stores and can help you plan your shopping ventures,” Miyazaki says.

Apps can also make the holiday shopping process much more efficient. Sometimes sales aren’t obvious and price tags haven’t been updated. Turn to the app.

For example, among its many features, the Walmart app allows you to check the price of an item in-store by scanning the barcode. And some, like the Staples app, will grant you exclusive time-sensitive discounts.

Buy Big-Box Brands

If your loved one is hoping for a Louis Vuitton handbag, you’re not going to get it at Target or Walmart. However, big-box stores are known for carrying more generic types of apparel and accessories, Woroch says, and they can be remarkably similar to more expensive premium brands.

For instance, one of the most popular items people, especially for families, give is pajamas. If you want to get best price, look no further than the store’s own line.

Walmart has a brand called Joyspun, and many of its sleepwear sets are $20 or less, while a comparable set from J. Crew is around $65.

Stack Benefits for Additional Discounts

Because big-box stores tend to offer some of the lowest prices on products, they’re often a good place to start bargain hunting. But take a couple more steps to deepen those discounts, Bodge says.

Use a platform that offers coupons, promo codes and cash back rewards that you can apply to your purchase, then pay with a rewards credit card, if you can.

This strategy can be financially powerful. Let’s say you want to put a new Apple iPad mini under the tree for a special someone and you find it at Best Buy for $649.

— After checking the website TechRadar you find a 20% off discount code, instantly reducing the price to $519.20.

— Pay with a high value rewards card such as PayPal’s debit card that gives 5% cash back. That purchase would generate $25.69, making the net cost $493.51.

— Your savings: $155.49.

Purchase Perishables Prudently

Food and beverages are common categories for holiday shopping spending. Friends and family may be staying at your home, or you may be entertaining or going to other people’s homes. The key here is not to buy too much of any item with an quickly approaching expiration date.

Costco is famous for its bakery items, but do you need a $50 coffee cake that serves 27 when there will be only eight people around the table? If you have to trash half of it, you’ve wasted $25.

There is a way around this dilemma, though: Share your purchases.

“Warehouse-type stores like Costco and Sam’s Club tend to offer great deals on food items during the holidays, but at quantities most people find difficult to consume before they spoil,” Miyazaki says.

“If you see a deal that looks too good to pass up, consider splitting the purchase with a friend, which is also another way to limit your impulse shopping because at least one more person has to agree that it’s a great offer,” he says.

Enjoy the Big-Box Store Experience for What It Is

Although big box stores may lack the charm of small businesses and the beauty of luxury shops, the deals they offer can put you in the holiday spirit.

When you use at least some these tips for getting even more out of these retailers, you can save a lot of money during the spendiest season of the year. And the more cash you have left over, the more you can joyfully splurge on other things you may want or need.

