HIVE Digital Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.3 million.

