Himax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) on Thursday reported earnings of $13 million in its third quarter.

The Taiwan, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The fabless semiconductor company posted revenue of $222.4 million in the period.

