Hershey: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $446.3 million.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.34 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.07 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $9 to $9.10 per share.

