Heron Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $32.8 million in the period.

Heron Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $140 million to $146 million.

