Henry Schein: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $99 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.24 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.74 to $4.82 per share.

