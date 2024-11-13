Helmerich & Payne: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $75.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 76 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The oil and gas well-drilling contractor posted revenue of $693.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $687.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $344.2 million, or $3.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.76 billion.

