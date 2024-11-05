Helios Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $11.4 million in…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $11.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds posted revenue of $194.5 million in the period.

Helios Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $800 million to $805 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLIO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.