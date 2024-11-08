Live Radio
HEI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2024, 4:12 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) on Friday reported a loss of $103.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Honolulu-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The the parent of Hawaii’s largest electricity generator posted revenue of $938.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HE

