Health Catalyst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The provider of data analytics for the health care industry posted revenue of $76.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Health Catalyst said it expects revenue in the range of $78 million to $84 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $305 million to $311 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCAT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.