HCI Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $5.7 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $175.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $192.1 million.

