Harte-Hanks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Thursday reported net income of $142,000 in its…

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Thursday reported net income of $142,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The marketing company posted revenue of $47.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HHS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.