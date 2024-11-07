HanesBrands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) on Thursday reported profit of $30 million in its…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) on Thursday reported profit of $30 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 15 cents per share.

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker posted revenue of $937.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, HanesBrands expects its per-share earnings to be 14 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $900 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

HanesBrands expects full-year earnings to be 39 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $3.61 billion.

