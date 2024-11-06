Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $55 million.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $1.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $150 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLNE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.