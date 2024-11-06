Hamilton Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) on Wednesday reported profit of $78.3 million in…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) on Wednesday reported profit of $78.3 million in its third quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share.

The provider of insurance and reinsurance services posted revenue of $512.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HG

