Halliburton: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $571 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $5.7 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.83 billion.

