Hallador Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

The Terre Haute, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The coal, oil and gas producer posted revenue of $105 million in the period.

