Haemonetics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $33.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $345.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $343 million.

Haemonetics expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.75 per share.

