Hackett Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Monday reported profit of $8.6 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Monday reported profit of $8.6 million in its third quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $79.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $77.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Hackett Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $73.5 million to $75 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCKT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.