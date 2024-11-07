HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $82 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HASI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HASI

