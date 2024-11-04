GXO Logistics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $33…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $33 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The contract logistics provider posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.03 billion.

GXO Logistics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.73 to $2.93 per share.

