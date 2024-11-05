Gulfport: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14 million…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14 million in its third quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $253.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $265.9 million.

