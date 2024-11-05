Gulf Island Fabrication: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Tuesday reported net income…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The builder of structures for the offshore petroleum industry posted revenue of $37.6 million in the period.

