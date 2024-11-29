Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Gov.-elect Josh Stein, D-N.C.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Gov.-elect Josh Stein, D-N.C.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Alex Padilla, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; OpenAI CEO Sam Altman; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

