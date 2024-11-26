Guess: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.4 million in…

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bioggio, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $738.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Guess expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.37 to $1.52.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GES

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.