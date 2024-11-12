Guardian Pharmacy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $122 million in…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $122 million in its third quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $2 per share.

The provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities posted revenue of $314.4 million in the period.

Guardian Pharmacy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion.

