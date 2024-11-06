Guardant Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $107.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The provider of oncology testing services posted revenue of $191.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.9 million.

Guardant Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $720 million to $725 million.

