Groupon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.9 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $114.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119 million.

