Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Groupon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Groupon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 5:50 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.9 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $114.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRPN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up