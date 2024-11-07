Green Dot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.8 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $409.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $406 million.

Green Dot expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDOT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.