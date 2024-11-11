Live Radio
Great Elm: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 11, 2024, 4:27 PM

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Group (GEG) on Monday reported profit of $2.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The holding company that invests in businesses and assets posted revenue of $4 million in the period.

