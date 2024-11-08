Gray Television: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Television Inc. (GTN) on Friday reported net income of $96 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Television Inc. (GTN) on Friday reported net income of $96 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 86 cents.

The broadcast television company posted revenue of $950 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTN

