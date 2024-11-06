Granite Point Mortgage Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $44.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.7 million.

