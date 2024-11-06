Grand Canyon Education: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Wednesday reported profit of $41.5 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Wednesday reported profit of $41.5 million in its third quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $238.3 million in the period.

Grand Canyon Education expects full-year earnings to be $2.86 to $2.89 per share, with revenue in the range of $289 million to $290 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOPE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.