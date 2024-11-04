Gran Tierra Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Monday reported profit of $1.1 million…

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $151.4 million in the period.

