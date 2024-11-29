Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 7.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 7.25 cents at $4.23 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 3.25 cents at $5.32 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.32 a bushel. Jan. soybeans lost 2.5 cents at $9.91 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 0.25 cent at $1.88 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.57 cent at $2.59 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 0.2 cent at $.82 a pound.

